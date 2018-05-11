Derek Beauvais new CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters: people briefs, week of May 7

Editor's Note: The following people briefs are published on a weekly basis and are compiled from submissions emailed to the NNBW newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some people briefs may publish online only.

Derek Beauvais

The governing board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada selected Derek Beauvais as the organization's next chief executive officer, beginning June 1. Beauvais will succeed Liza Maupin, who is stepping down to retire.

Beauvais was selected from more than 300 applicants and has spent much of his professional life with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, Ore., where he most recently served as the club's executive director.

Beauvais has more than 12 years of experience in nonprofit organizations. He has received several awards from the Boys & Girls Clubs including the Spark Plug Award (Best New Executive Director) in 2016, and he was named one of Cascade Business News' 40 Under 40 in 2016. In addition to his nonprofit work, Beauvais has served on the board of directors of organizations such as 100+ Men Who Care Central Oregon, Shared Future Coalition and Girls on the Run.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada is a volunteer organization that provides children facing adversity with a caring adult mentor and friend who helps the child attain greater confidence, higher aspirations and educational success.

Jim B. Butler and Ross E. de Lipkau

Jim B. Butler and Ross E. de Lipkau of Parsons Behle & Latimer are ranked among the nation's top attorneys by Chambers USA.

Chambers awarded top rankings to 28 Parsons Behle & Latimer attorneys in nine practice areas in Nevada, Idaho and Utah in its 2018 Chambers USA Guide.

The publication recognized Butler and de Lipkau in the Environmental Law category. Parsons Behle & Latimer's Nevada office was also recognized for its environmental practice. The rankings are determined by thousands of in-depth interviews with clients to assess the reputations and expertise of business lawyers.

Parsons Behle & Latimer's 140 attorneys serve clients in natural resources, manufacturing, mining, technology, real estate, banking, retail, utility and health care industries as well as practicing mass torts and personal injury law.

Katrina Loftin

Katrina Loftin, the cofounder and managing partner of M&A Business Advisors, has been recognized as the Dealmaker of the Year by Corporate Insider for the publication's Mergers & Acquisitions 2017 Awards.

The awards recognize the achievements of dealmakers, management teams, financiers and professional advisors across the United States who have demonstrated excellence in their business decision making.

Loftin is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in business brokerage. She established M&A Business Advisors with business partner Matt Coletta in 2017 and leads the Reno office, regularly conducting transactions in both Nevada and California.

Loftin previously served as managing director of BTI Group's Nevada Office before co-founding M&A Business Advisors. She serves as a Bosma Business Advisor and is regularly featured on Bosma on Business at 10 a.m. on Saturday mornings on News Talk KOH 780. Loftin is a member of the Northern Nevada Executive Council.

Molly Campau

ITS National, the brokerage division of ITS Logistics, is in the middle of an expansion and announced Molly Campau as its new manager of Training and Recruiting.

Campau is currently training ITS National's largest new hire class to date.

Nine associates are on their way to a career in one of the fastest growing industries in the US. They are Marin Aheren, Zach Behl, Dominick Casucci, Tanner Gurnea, Nicholas Hafer, Travis Jensen, Bethany Morrill, Dakota Niel and Keni Rogers.

ITS National is continuing its hiring momentum through the year. With the goal of recruiting 6-8 associates per month, the company is always looking for quality candidates who have an attention to detail, strong sense of urgency and drive to succeed in a team environment. For information, go to http://www.its4logistics.com.

Brian Dosh

Tradesmen International, LLC, a company offering construction staffing and labor-cost containment solutions, hired Brian Dosh as general manager of its Reno office.

Dosh, a native Northern Nevadan and Marine Corps veteran, said he's looking forward to putting skilled craft professionals to work and anticipates driving growth and building solid relationships with customers in the area.

When asked what he likes most about working for Tradesmen International, his response was immediate: "Their dedication to safety, and the growth of the skilled trades." For information about Tradesmen International, go to TradesmenInternational.com.