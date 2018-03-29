Dickson Commercial Group’s Fennell named to CCIM’s Rising Star Awards
March 29, 2018
Tom Fennell, a broker and principalprinciple at Dickson Commercial Group, was named as one of 10 national CCIM's Rising Star Awards recipients.
The award is given to commercial real estate professionals 30 years and younger, who are recognized for changing the dynamics of the commercial real estate industry.
