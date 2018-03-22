Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada names this year’s board

Britton Griffith, vice president of development for Reno Engineering has been named president of Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada, an affiliate of Dress for Success Worldwide, the international not-for-profit that provides support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Also named to the board of directors were: Clara Andriola, executive director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation, board vice-president; Ashley C. Nikkel, associate attorney for, Parsons Behle and Latimer, board secretary; Kim Kandaras, controller of , Walton's Funerals and Cremations, board treasurer; and Diane Gandy, president of, Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association, board director.