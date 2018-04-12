Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate’s Alsion Elder named Engel & Völkers top producing agent
April 12, 2018
Alison Elder of Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate was recognized as a 2017 Top 3 Producing Advisor for Engel & Völkers and one of two in Truckee, Calif.
Elder was recognized as a Top 3 Producing Advisor in the U.S. by both Gross Commission Income (GCI) and closed sides transactions. The Elder Group sold over $91 million in volume in 2017, and nearly $400 million in volume with over 700 transactions since 2010.
Engel & Völkers is a real estate firm based in Hamburg, Germany.
