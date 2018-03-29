First Centennial Title Company of Nevada adds staff members
March 29, 2018
Lynne Toy has joined First Centennial Title Company of Nevada's new branch location at 500 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite 820, in Reno.
Toy is a certified senior escrow officer, and has served the Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe areas for more than 25 years.
Kelli Cherry and Misty Corso have also joined the staff at the First Centennial Title location.
