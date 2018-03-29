Gilman retained as development and marketing coordinator for Blockchains, LLC
March 29, 2018
Lance Gilman has been retained as development and marketing coordinator for Blockchains, LLC in northern Nevada.
Blockchains purchased 67,000 acres at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center east of Reno-Sparks, a project Gilman has developed along with partner Don Roger Norman.
Gilman will assist Blockchains in coordinating development, infrastructure, land planning, government relations, and marketing.
Kris Thompson, who has served alongside Gilman at TRIC, will have a similar role with Gilman at Blockchains.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Reno motivator launches women’s entrepreneurial development center
- Family-owned Jensen Precast cements legacy after 50 years in business
- Small business survey: Confidence in Nevada’s economy swells
- 150-acre training center east of Reno offers avenue for skilled trades
- 20 years later, Microsoft Reno keeps growing and creating new jobs