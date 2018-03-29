Gilman retained as development and marketing coordinator for Blockchains, LLC

Lance Gilman has been retained as development and marketing coordinator for Blockchains, LLC in northern Nevada.

Blockchains purchased 67,000 acres at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center east of Reno-Sparks, a project Gilman has developed along with partner Don Roger Norman.

Gilman will assist Blockchains in coordinating development, infrastructure, land planning, government relations, and marketing.

Kris Thompson, who has served alongside Gilman at TRIC, will have a similar role with Gilman at Blockchains.