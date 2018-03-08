Greater Commercial Lending hires Lisa Siesennop

Lisa Siesennop has been named senior government lending relationship manager for Greater Commercial Lending, a subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union.

Siesennop previously worked for USDA Rural Development for 10 years in the National Office and Oregon State Office, and also worked at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado.

She holds a Master of Business Administration degree in finance and accounting from Regis University, and received aher Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Creighton University.