Greg Brower joins law firm of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Greg Brower has joined the law firm of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and will work of its Nevada and Washington, D.C. offices.

The firm has offices in Reno and Carson City.

Brower, who has practiced law since 1992, focuses on civil and criminal litigation; enforcement, regulatory, and investigative matters, cybersecurity, and government affairs.

He most recently served as assistant director for congressional affairs at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and before that as the FBI's deputy general counsel.

Brower has served several terms in the Nevada Legislature, where he was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He also has served on the Nevada Gaming Policy Committee, the Nevada Advisory Commission on the Administration of Justice, the Nevada Sentencing Commission, and the Nevada Juvenile Justice Commission.

He was also an adjunct professor of law at the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he has taught courses in national security law and trial advocacy.

Brower also served in the U.S. Navy as a surface warfare officer.

He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, and The George Washington University Law School.