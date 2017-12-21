 Heather Ashbridge, Nevada State Development Corporation | nnbw.com

Heather Ashbridge, Nevada State Development Corporation

Heather Ashbridge has been promoted to assistant vice president /loan officer in the Reno office of Nevada State Development Corporation, a Certified Development Company which provides lending and resources for businesses.

Ashbridge began her career with NSDC as a servicing assistant. She has also served as a loan officer and lending assistant.