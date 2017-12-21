Heather Ashbridge, Nevada State Development Corporation
December 21, 2017
Heather Ashbridge has been promoted to assistant vice president /loan officer in the Reno office of Nevada State Development Corporation, a Certified Development Company which provides lending and resources for businesses.
Ashbridge began her career with NSDC as a servicing assistant. She has also served as a loan officer and lending assistant.
