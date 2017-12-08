Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), Northern Nevada/Tahoe Chapter 89 Board of Directors

Vanessa Wood with Nevada Commercial Services was named 2018 president of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), Northern Nevada/Tahoe Chapter 89's Board of Directors.

Other officers include Brittany Diehl, Nevada Commercial Services, president-elect; Griselda Prokasky, Kromer Investments, secretary; and Claire Petrie, RED Development's Outlets at Sparks, treasurer. Roland Montoya of Kromer Investments, is past president.

Other elected board members are Casey Diamond, Gaston & Wilkerson Management Group; Dresden Diehl, Nevada Commercial Services; Corry Castaneda, Dickson Commercial Group; Stephanie Medellin, Kromer Investments; Teri Johnson, M3 Property Management; Jennifer Vogt, Nevada Commercial Services; and Ashleigh Johns, Kromer Investments.

Members at large are: Krista Lane, Rentpath; Kim Brown, Signature Landscapes; and Danett Michelini, ForRent.com.