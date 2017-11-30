Ivory W. Lyles, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension

Ivory W. Lyles has been hired as director of University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and associate dean for engagement in the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources.

Lyles previously served as professor in the Department of Agriculture and dean and director of Land-Grant Programs at Alcorn State University in Mississippi. Prior to that, he was director of Cooperative Extension Service and associate vice president of agriculture at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock for nearly nine years. He also held positions at the University of Tennessee, Tennessee State University, The Ohio State University and Mississippi State University.

Lyles earned his doctorate in agricultural education, community and rural development in 1990 from The Ohio State University, his master's in Extension education and education leadership in 1984 from Mississippi State University and his bachelors in agricultural economics in 1980 from Alcorn State University in Mississippi.