Jamie Flanagan promoted by Nevada State Bank

Jamie Flanagan has been named assistant vice president and branch manager of Nevada State Bank's branch at 500 E. Prater Way in Sparks.

Flanagan, who has more than 16 years of banking experience, began her career in finance in 1999 and moved into the banking industry in 2002. She joined Nevada State Bank in 2010 as branch manager of the bank's Winnemucca location and then relocated from Reno.

Flanagan has served on multiple boards, including the Humboldt County Chamber of Commerce and the Humboldt County Debt Management Commission.