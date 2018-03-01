Jamie Lawson gets promoted to CFO for ITS Logistics
March 1, 2018
Jamie Lawson has been promoted to chief financial officer for ITS Logistics.
Lawson started at the company in 2014 as controller before being promoted to director of finance. She has worked in public accounting for certified public accounting firms in Oklahoma, California and Nevada and has more than 20 years experience in public accounting and private industry.
Lawson completed her degree in accounting and finance at Oklahoma Baptist University.