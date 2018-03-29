Jenifer Davidson selected as Douglas County’s assistant county manager

Jenifer Davidson has been selected as assistant county manager for Douglas County.

Davidson replaces Vicki Moore, who resigned from the post.

Davidson previously served as Minden Town Manager and as an administrative services manager at China Springs.

While in college, Jenifer worked at the United States Attorney's Office in Boise.

She is a Certified Public Official through the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities.

Davidson holds a Bachelor's of Science in Political Science with an emphasis in Public Law, Philosophy and Administration from Boise State University. She was a member of the Leadership Douglas County class of 2013 and recently completed the University of Nevada, Reno Supervisory Management Program.