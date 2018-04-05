Jon Park named AmeriCorps VISTA Fundraising Coordinator for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada

Jon Park of Las Vegas has been hired as AmeriCorps VISTA Fundraising Coordinator for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada.

Park, a retired flight attendant, spent about five years in Henderson working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, first as an AmeriCorps VISTA, and as an employee, teaching financial literacy as part of their Money Matters program. He also spent time doing fundraising work for a small business development group.