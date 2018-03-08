Kadee Mason named to American Family Insurance’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program
March 8, 2018
Kadee Mason, an American Family Insurance agent based in Carson City, has been recognized for quality customer service through the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.
Mason was honored under the program's guidelines determined under a customer satisfaction survey, which measures customers' overall experience with their current American Family agent.
Her office is located at 808 College Parkway in Carson City.