Katie Williams named to new posts at Sierra Family Pharmacies
April 12, 2018
Katie Williams has been promoted to long-term care and hospice liaison at Sierra Family Pharmacies.
Williams has worked for Sierra Family Pharmacies for three years, most recently serving as a technician in the long-term care division. She is a certified pharmacy technician and has a background in pharmacy and patient relations.
