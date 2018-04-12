 Katie Williams named to new posts at Sierra Family Pharmacies | nnbw.com

Katie Williams has been promoted to long-term care and hospice liaison at Sierra Family Pharmacies.

Williams has worked for Sierra Family Pharmacies for three years, most recently serving as a technician in the long-term care division. She is a certified pharmacy technician and has a background in pharmacy and patient relations.