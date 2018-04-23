Kellen Flanigan hired at Dickson Realty: NNBW people briefs, week of April 16

Editor's Note: The following people briefs are published on a weekly basis and are compiled from submissions emailed to the NNBW newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some people briefs may publish online only.

—–

Kellen Flanigan

Kellen Flanigan has been hired as a broker-salesperson for Dickson Realty. Flanigan previously worked for Drexel Burnham Lambert in Beverly Hills, Calif., including with the firm's training program in New York City.

She also worked with Joyce Rey at Coldwell Banker and was a broker/real estate agent in the Luxury Homes Division with Keller Williams Realty in Santa Monica, Calif. She ranked in the top 50 producers circle of Keller Williams nationally since 2007.

Flanigan holds a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of Southern California.

Recommended Stories For You

Miles Brazil

Miles Brazil has been hired as director of digital strategy for Foundry, a Reno-based marketing and public relations agency.

Brazil is founder and chief marketing officer of Sophia Intelligence, a venture studio dedicated to research, problem solving and investment in Blockchain technologies. He also previously served as a partner and director for Flood Marketing, a West-coast based full service agency.

Jake Carrico

Jake Carrico has been hired as a loan officer in the Reno office of Nevada State Development Corporation, a nonprofit SBA 504 loan provider. Carrico has been working with the Nevada Small Business Development Center since 2013.

He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and MBA, both from the University of Nevada, Reno. Carrico also serves on the board of the Reno-Tahoe Forte Awards, which are dedicated to recognition of local performing artists in music, theater, dance and comedy.

Elaine Barkdull-Spencer

Elaine Barkdull-Spencer has been named general manager of the V&T Railroad Commission (V&T).

Barkdull-Spencer, who has 15 years of experience in agency management, previously served as the executive director of the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce and then as the executive director of the Elko County Economic Diversification Authority.

She also served as the director of external relations for Comstock Mining and is currently the owner and partner of the Comstock Chronicle of Virginia City and the communications firm Zephyr Communications.

Ester McCullough

Ester McCullough has been named district manager for the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) Winnemucca District.

McCullough replaces Robbie McAboy, who has being acting district manager since December. McAboy will return to her duties managing the BLM Southern Nevada District's Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area and Walking Box Ranch.

McCullough has served as BLM Utah's Vernal Field office manager in the Green River District since November 2015.

Matthew Lewandowski

Matthew Lewandowski, an artist for Silver State 98, recently collaborated with the company's staff to create Nevada-themed art prints and stickers for sale. Proceeds from the art and revolving exhibition, titled "Home Means Nevada," were donated to Reno High School.

Tina Thornton

Tina Thornton, a loan officer at iServe Residential Lending, was given the February 2018 Very Important Partner (VIP) Award for Northern Nevada, presented by the Home At LastTM, a program of the Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA).

The VIP award is given to lenders and real estate professionals who provide homeownership opportunities through the Home At Last program and who contribute to furthering the mission of NRHA.

Charvez Foger

Charvez Foger, real estate division ombudsman for Common Interest Communities for the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, was presented the inaugural Shining Star Award.

The Shining Star Award recognizes a Department of Business and Industry employee each quarter who exemplifies service, teamwork, achievement, and reliability and dependability.

Bob Cole

Bob Cole, a retired special education principal, has been elected chair of Second Start Learning Disabilities Programs, Inc.'s board of directors.

Cole will succeed Ira Gostin, who stepped down in March for personal reasons. Cole has served on the board since 2011.

Second Start Learning Disabilities Programs, Inc. offers tutorial and diagnostic clinics to children with severe disabilities, and operates four schools in Northern California and Northern Nevada, including Pine Hill San Jose, Newton Learning Center San Jose, Pine Hill South Monterey and Newton Learning Center Northern Nevada.