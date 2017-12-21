 Kerem Ozmen, Ozmen Ventures | nnbw.com

Kerem Ozmen, Ozmen Ventures

Ozmen

Kerem Ozmen, principal and managing director of Ozmen Ventures, will now also serve as junior partner with Kairos Society Ventures and director of Kairos K50.

Ozmen Ventures is a seed and early-stage venture capital fund headquartered in Reno, which partners with entrepreneurs to help them turn ideas into businesses.

Kairos Society Ventures is an organization that connects entrepreneurs with like-minded individuals while helping to fund their ventures. Kairos K50 is an event where entrepreneurs can network with influential CEOs, political leaders and media personalities.