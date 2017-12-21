Kerem Ozmen, Ozmen Ventures
December 21, 2017
Kerem Ozmen, principal and managing director of Ozmen Ventures, will now also serve as junior partner with Kairos Society Ventures and director of Kairos K50.
Ozmen Ventures is a seed and early-stage venture capital fund headquartered in Reno, which partners with entrepreneurs to help them turn ideas into businesses.
Kairos Society Ventures is an organization that connects entrepreneurs with like-minded individuals while helping to fund their ventures. Kairos K50 is an event where entrepreneurs can network with influential CEOs, political leaders and media personalities.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Tesla: $37 million in Nevada tax credits, $114 million in abatements
- Finding Funds: Options are increasing for entrepreneurs with the next great idea
- Ellison’s Cal Neva Resort acquisition a go
- A ‘game changer’: Reno doctors see ketamine a solution for mental illnesses
- Western State Propane partners with CIS of Northeastern Nevada