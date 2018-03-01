Kurt Thigpen named CEO of Ace Studios in Reno

Kurt Thigpen has been named chief executive officer of Ace Studios, a Reno-based multimedia marketing and design agency.

Thigpen, who has more than ten years' experience in website and graphic design, digital marketing, and online advertising, previously worked for Renown Health as a digital marketing specialist, and has worked with many different types of organizations through his work at Ace Studios.

He serves on the NCET Board of Directors as vice president of email services for Tech Wednesday, and is also the president of the American Advertising Federation of Reno.

Thigpen graduated from college in Georgia and moved to Reno in 2011.