L. Lance Gilman Real Estate promotes Karen Degney

Karen Degney has been promoted to managing broker for L. Lance Gilman Real Estate in Reno.

Degney, who has 20 years experience in residential real estate, joined L. Lance Gilman Real Estate in 2015, where she was responsible for developing the company's local presence.

She has earned the Certified Residential Specialist designation held by only 3 percent of all Realtors nationwide, and the Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE) designation from the Real Estate Business Institute.