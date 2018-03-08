Laif Meidell named president Nevada Area Council of Boy Scouts of America Executive Board of Directors

Laif Meidell has been named to a two-year term as president of the Nevada Area Council of Boy Scouts of America Executive Board of Directors.

He has served the Nevada Area Council (NAC) for decades as a Scout father, leader in various positions and callings including Scoutmaster, Council Commissioner and Investment Chair.

In 2002, he was honored with the council's Silver Beaver award. Meidell's expertise as president of American Wealth Management will ensure the continued financial stability of NAC while adding members and increasing programs across Northern Nevada and Eastern California.

Also named to the board were: Jim Rogers, executive vice president and vice president of marketing; Jim Stewart, vice president finance; Karl Marsh, vice president program; Ed Ricks, vice president property; Kathi Colbert, vice president training; David Steele, treasurer; Steve Mahoney, council commissioner.

Volunteers will be recognized at the upcoming NAC's Annual Recognition Dinner as will outgoing president Jeff Whitaker for his years of service.

Silver Beaver Honorees to receive awards are Norman Batchelor, Sierra District; Harry Dixon, Scoutreach; Jody Lammel, Sierra District; Rod Cooper, Council Board; Ken Kruse, Pinenut District; Steve Packer, Sierra District.

Other members of the Board are: Terry Abts, Ross Armstrong, Donald Bailey Sr., Thierry Barkley, Rick Casazza, Rod Cooper, Paul Curtis, Rocky Deal, Greg Erny, James Ferrigan, Doug Fullmer, Greg Higgins, Ren Johnson, George Keele, Valerie Kortenber, Joe Mowery, William Newberg, Sandy Rogers, Rod Sanford, John Slaughter, Larry Tuntland, Lori Tuntland, Ranson Webster and Jeff Whitaker.