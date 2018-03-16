Lane Powell promoted by Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment and Silver State International

Lane Powell has been promoted to general manager of leasing for Idealease and Paclease divisions of Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment and Silver State International in Sparks.

Powell, who has worked in the trucking industry for more than eight years, previously served as lease service manager. He also served as tank technician in the U.S. Army.

He holds an associate's degree from Truckee Meadows Community College and is due to graduate this fall with a bachelor's degree in technical management.