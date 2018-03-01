Laura Jackson renews contract with the Reno Philharmonic

Laura Jackson has renewed her contract as music director and conductor for the Reno Philharmonic for another four seasons from 2018-19 until 2021-22.

Jackson has served in the position for the Reno Phil for nine seasons.

She won her first conductor position with the Nashua Chamber Orchestra in 1992 and served as music director there until 1998. She also served as music director of the Life Sciences Orchestra at the University of Michigan, served as assistant conductor/American Conducting Fellow with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and served two summers at the Boston Symphony Orchestra's Tanglewood Music Center.

Jackson started her career as a freelance violinist and teacher at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire.

She graduated from high school at the North Carolina School for the Arts, earned her undergraduate degree at Indiana University where she studied both violin and conducting, and earned her doctorate in orchestral conducting from Michigan.