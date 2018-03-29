 Laxalt & Nomura, Ltd. attorney named a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers | nnbw.com

Laxalt & Nomura, Ltd. attorney named a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers

Wayne Shaffer, an attorney and senior member at Laxalt & Nomura, Ltd., has been named a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

The College, founded in 1950, is composedcomprised of the best trial lawyers from the United States and Canada. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years of trial experience before they can be considered for a Fellowship.