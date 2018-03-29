Laxalt & Nomura, Ltd. attorney named a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers
March 29, 2018
Wayne Shaffer, an attorney and senior member at Laxalt & Nomura, Ltd., has been named a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.
The College, founded in 1950, is composedcomprised of the best trial lawyers from the United States and Canada. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years of trial experience before they can be considered for a Fellowship.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Reno motivator launches women’s entrepreneurial development center
- Family-owned Jensen Precast cements legacy after 50 years in business
- Small business survey: Confidence in Nevada’s economy swells
- 150-acre training center east of Reno offers avenue for skilled trades
- 20 years later, Microsoft Reno keeps growing and creating new jobs