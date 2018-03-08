Marcello Jacinto promoted by Bonanza Casino

Marcello Jacinto has been promoted to director of food and beverage at the Bonanza Casino in Reno.

Jacinto, who has more than 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, previously served as manager of the Branding Iron Café & Buffet.

He also has served as dishwasher, sous chef and director of food and beverage for the Branding Iron Café during his 20-year tenure at Bonanza. He also has worked for the Peppermill Hotel Resort, Boomtown Casino Hotel and John Ascuaga's Nugget in various capacities.