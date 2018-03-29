Mari St. Martin joins the northern Nevada office of The Perkins Company
March 29, 2018
Mari St. Martin has been hired in as director of strategic communications for The Perkins Company, a public affairs and consulting firm.
St. Martin will work out of the firm's northern Nevada office.
She most recently served as the communications director for Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, where she managed all media inquiries, coordinated the governor's online and social media presence and served as the primary speechwriter.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Reno motivator launches women’s entrepreneurial development center
- Family-owned Jensen Precast cements legacy after 50 years in business
- Small business survey: Confidence in Nevada’s economy swells
- 150-acre training center east of Reno offers avenue for skilled trades
- 20 years later, Microsoft Reno keeps growing and creating new jobs