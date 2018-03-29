 Mari St. Martin joins the northern Nevada office of The Perkins Company | nnbw.com

Mari St. Martin has been hired in as director of strategic communications for The Perkins Company, a public affairs and consulting firm.

St. Martin will work out of the firm's northern Nevada office.

She most recently served as the communications director for Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, where she managed all media inquiries, coordinated the governor's online and social media presence and served as the primary speechwriter.