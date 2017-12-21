Mary Powell, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation
December 21, 2017
Mary Powell has been named executive director of the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation Board of Directors.
Powell most recently served as the executive director of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Northern Nevada. She has more than 15 years of management, development and communications experience and is a veteran of the United States Air Force.
