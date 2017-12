Matt Brown and Jock Ochiltree have been re-elected to the board of directors of NCET.

Brown was re-elected as NCET's vice president of blog content for a fourth consecutive year.

He works as communications program manager for the City of Reno.

Ochiltree has been re-elected as NCET's vice president of events services.

He is a Realtor with eXp Realty in Reno.