Michelle Gamble joins staff at Lumos & Associates, Inc.

Michelle Gamble has been hired as group manager of the Lake Tahoe office of Lumos & Associates, Inc., an engineering firm.

Gamble, who has more than 17 years of civil engineering and project management, has worked with regulatory agencies including the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA), California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Caltrans and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

She is certified in California as a Qualified Industrial Storm Water Practitioner (QISP), a Qualified Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan Developer and Practitioner.

Gamble holds a degree in civil engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno.