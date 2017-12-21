Nevada Association of REALTORS
December 21, 2017
Greg Martin, a Realtor based in Elko and president of the statewide Nevada Association of Realtors, was named 2017 Realtor of the Year.
Martin was honored at the NVAR's installation dinner Dec. 8 in Las Vegas.
Other Northern Nevada NVAR honorees were:
Bill Process, past president of the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, was presented the Nevada Distinguished Realtor Award.
Kevin Sigstad, past president of the NVAR and RSAR, was presented the Realtor Active in Politics Award.
