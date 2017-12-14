 Nevada Association of REALTORS honorees | nnbw.com

Nevada Association of REALTORS honorees

Greg Martin, a Realtor based in Elko and president of the statewide Nevada Association of REALTORS, was named 2017 REALTOR of the Year.

Martin was honored at the NVAR's installation dinner Dec. 8 in Las Vegas.

Other Northern Nevada NVAR honorees were:

Bill Process, past president of the Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS, was presented the Nevada Distinguished REALTOR Award.

Kevin Sigstad, past president of the NVAR and RSAR, was presented the REALTOR Active in Politics Award.

