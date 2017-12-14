Nevada Association of REALTORS honorees
December 14, 2017
Greg Martin, a Realtor based in Elko and president of the statewide Nevada Association of REALTORS, was named 2017 REALTOR of the Year.
Martin was honored at the NVAR's installation dinner Dec. 8 in Las Vegas.
Other Northern Nevada NVAR honorees were:
Bill Process, past president of the Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS, was presented the Nevada Distinguished REALTOR Award.
Kevin Sigstad, past president of the NVAR and RSAR, was presented the REALTOR Active in Politics Award.