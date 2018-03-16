Nevada Chapter AGC names Jim Miller president; announces board members
March 16, 2018
Jim Miller, chief operating officer of United Construction Company, has been named 2018 president of the Nevada Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America.
Other officers include: Nathan Roach, Gradex Construction Co., first vice president; Bob Gardner, Gardner Engineering, Inc., second vice president; and Marc Markwell, Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc., treasurer.
2018 directors and ex-officio directors were:
Directors: Travis Coombs, CORE Construction; Brian Dowd, Granite Construction Co.; Bob Fehling, VersaGrade, Inc.; Shane Glen, PAR Electrical Contractors, Inc.; Kylen Perks, L.A. Perks Petroleum Specialists; Tom Pourchot, Intermountain Electric, Inc.; Jarrett Rosenau, Clark/Sullivan Construction; Eric Scolari, RHP Mechanical Systems; Jason Stevens, United Construction Company; Johnnie Stolz, Omboli Interiors, Inc.; Steve Talafuse, Stitser Drywall; and Robb Wong, GuiDenby, Inc.
Ex-Officio Directors: Jeremy Anthony, Basalite Concrete Products; Marty Crew, Construction Materials Engineers, Inc.; Lonnie Johnson, Deyer Engineering, Inc.; Jan Leggett, Moana Nursery; Shaun Smith, Black Eagle Consulting; Rich Stoltz, Wedco, Inc.; and Dean Stone, Bragg Crane Service.
Named to the 2018 National AGC directors from the Nevada Chapter were: Dave Backman, KG Walters Construction; Piero Bullentini, Martin Iron Works, Inc.; Mike Cate, Silver State Masonry; Justin Ivory, A-1 Steel, Inc.; Frank Lepori, Frank Lepori Construction; Deane Shaver, Shaver Construction, Inc.; and B.J. Sullivan, Clark/Sullivan Construction.
Nevada Chapter Past Presidents are: Trish Bullentini, Martin Iron Works, Inc; and Lance Semenko, Q&D Construction, Inc.