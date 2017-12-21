Nevada Chapter of the American Public Works Association officers
December 21, 2017
Donald Pawlowski, who works in the Reno office of Atkins North America, was named 2018 president of the Nevada Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA).
Other elected officers include: Joy Guinn, NCE Reno, past president; Deanna Gray, Construction Materials Engineer, Reno, director II; Brian Stewart, Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission, director I.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Tesla: $37 million in Nevada tax credits, $114 million in abatements
- Finding Funds: Options are increasing for entrepreneurs with the next great idea
- Ellison’s Cal Neva Resort acquisition a go
- A ‘game changer’: Reno doctors see ketamine a solution for mental illnesses
- Western State Propane partners with CIS of Northeastern Nevada