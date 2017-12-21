 Nevada Chapter of the American Public Works Association officers | nnbw.com

Donald Pawlowski, who works in the Reno office of Atkins North America, was named 2018 president of the Nevada Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA).

Other elected officers include: Joy Guinn, NCE Reno, past president; Deanna Gray, Construction Materials Engineer, Reno, director II; Brian Stewart, Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission, director I.