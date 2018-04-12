 Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation employees honored | nnbw.com

Treassa Votaw, Jana Vaughn, and Bethany Deacy, employees in the Bureau of Disability Adjudication department for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), have been named 2017 AC ODD Disability Determination Services Award honorees.

The awards were presented by the Social Security Administration's (SSA) Associate Commissioner (AC) Office of Disability Determinations.