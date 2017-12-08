Nick Serrano, Greater Nevada Mortgage
Nick Serrano, vice president of lending for Greater Nevada Mortgage, was named Nevada Advocate of the Year by the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues.
Serrano was recognized for his efforts during the 2017 Nevada Legislative Session working on several bills with the League's lobbying team as well as the Nevada Government Relations Committee (GRC). This also included work on the Foreclosure Mediation Program and Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) legislation