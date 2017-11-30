The Northern Nevada Literacy Council has received the award of Generous Leadership in the Community from the Community Foundation of Western Nevada, recognizing the Council's Board of Trustees for their monetary support and leadership in 2017.

The NNLC Board of Trustees for 2017-2018 are: Sandra Borrelli, chairman; Adam Khan, vice chairman; Debbra King, treasurer; Bonnie Saviers, secretary; and Ann Silver, Henry Sotelo, Mary Ann McCauley, Robert Munoz and Wendy Boszak