Northern Nevada Regional MLS offers mobile app

Northern Nevada Regional MLS offers mobile appMarch 22, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 22, 2018The Northern Nevada Regional MLS service has unveiled a mobile MLS (Multiple Listing Service) app called Homesnap Pro, adding a best-in-class mobile solution to its' estate business software tools.