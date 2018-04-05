Novak, Barton named to Pershing Resources Company, Inc.’s Board of Directors

Neil D. Novak and Joseph M. Barton have been named to the Board of Directors for Pershing Resources Company, Inc.

Both previously served on the company's Advisory Board as independent directors.

Novak is a senior executive with four decades of experience in the junior mining and resource sector with experience on projects in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Barton has been a practicing attorney withfor over 20twenty years of experience and is admitted to practice in all California state courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Central and Eastern Districts of California.

In addition, Jack Ruckman has chosen to retire from Pershing Resources' board as of Feb. 28.