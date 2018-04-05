Novak, Barton named to Pershing Resources Company, Inc.’s Board of Directors
April 5, 2018
Neil D. Novak and Joseph M. Barton have been named to the Board of Directors for Pershing Resources Company, Inc.
Both previously served on the company's Advisory Board as independent directors.
Novak is a senior executive with four decades of experience in the junior mining and resource sector with experience on projects in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.
Barton has been a practicing attorney withfor over 20twenty years of experience and is admitted to practice in all California state courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Central and Eastern Districts of California.
In addition, Jack Ruckman has chosen to retire from Pershing Resources' board as of Feb. 28.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Carson Valley housing report writes off Tahoe as viable option
- Amid dwindling workforce, blue-collar industries forced to change tactics
- Finding competent Nevada pot shop staff no simple task, officials say
- Despite Reno-area housing woes, small business confidence swells
- Northern Nevadans among finalists in small business championships