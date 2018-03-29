Panattoni Development’s Roberts a featured panelist at InterFace Las Vegas Industrial conference

Doug Roberts, a partner with Panattoni Development Company, will be a featured panelist at the InterFace Las Vegas Industrial conference, hosted by the InterFace Conference Group and Western Real Estate Business.

The conference is slated for Tuesday, April 24 in Las Vegas.

Roberts is one of eleven people on the panel, made up of industrial general contractors, and will explore the latest trends in leasing, management and operations, as well as economic and demographic trends that impact the industrial real estate market in the Las Vegas Valley.