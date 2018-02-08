PEOPLE: Allison MacKenzie Law Firm law firm

Kyle A. Winter, S. Jordan Walsh and Kevin Benson attorneys associates in the Carson City office of Allison MacKenzie Law Firm, were presented the "2017 Law Firm with the Most Pro Bono Participants" award from Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans (VARN).

They were honored for their work assisting family, real estate and civil matters during the course of the 2017 VARN Pro Bono Project.

Allison MacKenzie accepted VARN community service award. The firm has received recognition for providing free, exceptional legal services to low-income rural Nevadans. The VARN Pro Bono Service Awards reception was held at the Supreme Court Rotunda on Jan. 25.