PEOPLE: Amanda Beard, Prospect Education

Amanda Beard has been promoted to college registrar by Prospect Education, an education management company headquartered in Reno that provides infrastructure and support for Charter College campuses in Washington, California, New Mexico, Montana and Alaska.

Beard has worked for Charter College since 2014, most recently serving on the registrar team, which assists students in all facets of enrollment, scheduling, reporting and records management. Before joining Charter College, she served in administrative positions for Office Team, A Robert Half Company and Southern Methodist University.

Beard earned her bachelor's degree in English and business administration from Southern Methodist University.