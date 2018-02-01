PEOPLE: Andy Smith, Western Environmental Testing Laboratory (WETLAB)
February 1, 2018
Andy Smith, quality assurance manager at Western Environmental Testing Laboratory (WETLAB), has been honored with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award.
The Patriot Award is awarded to supervisors for their efforts to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.
