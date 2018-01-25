 PEOPLE: Ann Morgan, Fennemore Craig | nnbw.com

PEOPLE: Ann Morgan, Fennemore Craig

Morgan

Ann Morgan, an attorney and director in the Reno law office of Fennemore Craig, has been selected chair of the Legal Affairs Committee for Airports Council International-North America.

The Legal Affairs Committee provides airport attorneys a platform for new developments in case law, statutes and regulations affecting airports as well as pending airport litigation.