PEOPLE: Ann Morgan, Fennemore Craig
January 25, 2018
Ann Morgan, an attorney and director in the Reno law office of Fennemore Craig, has been selected chair of the Legal Affairs Committee for Airports Council International-North America.
The Legal Affairs Committee provides airport attorneys a platform for new developments in case law, statutes and regulations affecting airports as well as pending airport litigation.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center nearly sold out after 64,000-acre deal with tech company (updated)
- Amid white-hot Northern NV housing economy, Verdi development growth sparks concern
- Reno Technology Academy to train workers for Nevada’s growing tech industry
- NV mining industry to spend hundreds of millions in 2018 on expansion
- Mental health in the workplace — what to watch for with Northern Nevada employers, businesses