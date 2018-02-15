PEOPLE: Barnard Vogler & Co.

Anthony (Tony) Carolla has joined the Reno office of Barnard Vogler & Co., Certified Public Accountants, while Galen Broderick and Brittany Capurro have been promoted by the firm.

Carolla was hired as a staff accountant.

He has 1.5 years of public accounting experience in Nnorthern Nevada, including preparation of tax returns for individuals and business entities.

Carolla is currently studying for his CPA exam.

Broderick and Capurro each have been promoted to manager positions at Barnard Vogler.

Broderick re-joined Barnard Vogler in 2012 after previously serving as an intern with the firm in from 2008 to 2009. He has experience in auditing and accounting services for non-profit and governmental entities, as well as preparation of income tax returns for individuals, corporations and partnerships.

Recommended Stories For You

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Capurro joined Barnard Vogler in 2012 as a staff accountant. She has tax and accounting experience with businesses and individual clients, as well as non-profit entities.

She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from UNR.