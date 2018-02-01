PEOPLE: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada Board of Directors

Megan Landon, director of contracting for Renown Health, has been appointed chair of the Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.

Rachel Yelley, marketing and communications manager for United Construction has been appointed secretary.

Robert Levy, senior vice president, senior portfolio manager for Whittier Trust has been appointed treasurer.

Tom Vallas of Hoy, Chrissinger, Kimmel, Vallas, Attorneys and Counselors of Law is past chair.

Other board members include: Ron Anderson, vice president of sales, Ceridian; staffing manager, Bank of America; Barbara Burgat, vice president, Private Client Advisor, Bank of the West; Torrey Crawford, airport operations, JetBlue; Laura Ebert, vice president, personal risk advisor, Willis Towers Watson; LLC, Mike Givens, Realtor, Dickson Realty; Rick Greenthal, Sentex Systems, Inc. (retired); Mark A. Krasner, partner, Blanchard, Krasner & French, Attorneys at Law; Rob McFadden, principal, Nevada Fence; Patty Miller, owner, PKMiller Risk Consulting LLC; Ben Nelson, vice president investments, NAI Alliance; Alysia Peters, owner, We Olive & Wine Bar; Courtney Pino, employee benefits consultant, Assured Partners Consulting; Victor Salcido, director of operations, Academica Nevada; Diana Sande, account manager, It's My Community Store; Matthew Satre, medical home operations manager, Renown Health; Kent Vaughan, senior vice president of hotel operations, Grand Sierra Resort; Christy Wheeler, vice president of human resources, Grand Sierra Resort; and Meredith Williams, vice president /district manager, US Bank.