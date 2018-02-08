PEOPLE: Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows’ Board of Directors

Ty Winfeldt, senior vice president of Renown Health and CEO at Hometown Health, has been appointed 2018-2019 president of the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Board of Directors.

Winfeldt succeeds Dan Roberts of RBC Wealth, who is first past president.

Kerri Garcia of The University of Nevada Reno is second past president.

Other elected board members are:

Dick Gammick, first vice president; Clynne Cook, NV Energy, second vice president; Julie Rowe, Impetus Agency, treasurer; Scott Schellin, Nevada Insurance Agency Company, secretary; and Mike Wurm, executive director, Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.