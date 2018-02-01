PEOPLE: Bret F. Meich, Downey Brand LLP
February 1, 2018
Bret F. Meich, an attorney, has been promoted from associate to counsel in the Reno law office of Downey Brand LLP.
Meich works out of Nevada and California offices for the firm.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts and Science degree, cum laude, from Georgetown University and earned his juris doctor magna cum laude from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law.
