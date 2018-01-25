PEOPLE: Care Flight honorees

Care Flight, a statewide non-profit, service of REMSA (Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority), recently recognizedawarded of its critical care medical team members with recognition for advanced study, skills and achievements.

Those who earned " 'wings"' were: Jacob Beck, flight paramedic; Christina Medefesser, flight nurse; Jaime Friedlander, flight nurse; Chad Midgley, flight paramedic; Shawna Greer, flight nurse; Geoff Rockhey, flight nurse; Michael Hayes, flight nurse; Jamie Sharenbrock, flight nurse; Wendye Markowitz, flight paramedic; Brent Tracy, flight paramedic; and Katrina Travis, flight paramedic.

Helicopter maintenance professionals who earned their one- year Care Flight pins are: Russell Bradberry, helicopter mechanic; Dan Haverson, helicopter mechanic; Eric Mouritsen, helicopter mechanic; and Neil Notley, helicopter mechanic.

Care Flight staff members who earned a five-year Flight Wing honor: Chad Adair, helicopter pilot; Tama Dixon, flight nurse; and Mark Geenan, helicopter mechanic.

Persons earning their 15-year Flight Wing honor: Tim Anderson, helicopter pilot; and Chris Cattell, helicopter pilot.

Honorees in the Critical Care Technician category for special service to the organization: Sara Patrick, Christopher Thompson and Joshua von Aspern.