PEOPLE: Caroline Coyle, Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Caroline Coyle has been named vice president of advertising and brand marketing for Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Coyle has more than 30 years of experience in brand marketing, strategic planning, marketing communications, interactive and engagement marketing and market research. She previously served as vice president of brand strategy with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, executive director of advertising for MGM Resorts International.

She started her career as began her career as an account executive with a Dublin, Ireland, advertising and public relations agency prior to moving to Philadelphia where she spent four years as director of advertising and public relations for the Sheraton Valley Forge Hotel & Convention Center. She also was the youngest director of advertising and public relations at Caesars Atlantic City.

Coyle is a graduate of the Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland.